Apps & More

Enjoy videos from your favorite PBS KIDS shows including Curious George, The Cat in the Hat, Dinosaur Train, and more! *Live TV Now Available!*

The PBS KIDS Video app gives kids and parents access to thousands of free videos, including full episodes and clips from top PBS KIDS series. With this app, kids can watch their favorite PBS KIDS shows anytime, anywhere! PBS KIDS, the #1 educational media brand for kids, offers all children the opportunity to explore new ideas and worlds through media. Stream the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel on the app for free (no subscription or login required). Tap the “LIVE TV” button to watch what’s airing on your local PBS station right now.

Child-Safe

The app provides a safe, child-friendly viewing experience for all ages. Kids can easily browse and watch videos at home, on the road, or anywhere with a mobile or WiFi connection.

New Videos Every Week

New full episodes come out every Friday from your favorite PBS KIDS shows.

Parent Resources

The app also includes features that parents can access through the Grownups tab:

  • Access your local PBS station TV schedule.
  • Learn more about a TV series, such as intended age and learning goals.
  • Download related PBS KIDS apps.
  • Buy shows from iTunes or PBS KIDS Shop.
Need Help?

We've put together some helpful hints to help resolve common issues. Visit our help section for more device assistance. Tips & helpful hints.

Visit our help section for more device assistance

